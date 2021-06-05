Traffic

Southbound Highway 17 Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Accident

The public is advised to avoid the area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Southbound Highway 17 is closed Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle accident, Santa Clara County Fire department confirms.

The agency tweeted the accident took place on southbound Highway 17 and prompted closures between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Rd.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour until northbound lanes reopened at around 9:26 a.m.

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

