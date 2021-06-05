Southbound Highway 17 Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Accident

Southbound Highway 17 is closed Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle accident, Santa Clara County Fire department confirms.
The agency tweeted the accident took place on southbound Highway 17 and prompted closures between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Rd.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour until northbound lanes reopened at around 9:26 a.m.
Authorities advise the public to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.