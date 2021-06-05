Southbound Highway 17 Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Accident

Southbound Highway 17 is closed Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle accident, Santa Clara County Fire department confirms.

The agency tweeted the accident took place on southbound Highway 17 and prompted closures between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Rd.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour until northbound lanes reopened at around 9:26 a.m.

#SCCFD @calfireSCU and @CHPSanJose on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 17 at Bear Creek Rd. Hwy 17 is CLOSED in both directions between Hwy 9 and Bear Creek Rd. Avoid the area, allow emergency vehicles to pass. #sccfdincidents @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/c0VM03L3cd — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) June 5, 2021

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.

#BREAKING Update from @sccfiredept @CHPSanJose on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 17 at Bear Creek Rd. Hwy 17 is CLOSED in both directions between Hwy 9 and Bear Creek Rd. Avoid the area, allow emergency vehicles to pass. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/zT6GHZVHbH — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.