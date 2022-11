An injury crash is currently blocking northbound Highway 17 at Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the California Highway Patrol reported early Tuesday afternoon.

As of 1:10 p.m., it was unclear when the lanes will reopen. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

🚨 N/B SR-17 closed at Summit Rd. due to an injury traffic collision. No ETO at this time, please use alternate routes. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) November 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.