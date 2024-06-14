Highway 17

Northbound Highway 17 lane closure through Santa Cruz Mountains

By Stephen Ellison

Northbound Highway 17 traffic through the Santa Cruz Mountains will see delays Friday as crews make emergency repairs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A lane closure on the busy highway from Redwood Estates to Big Moody Curve is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday for emergency guardrail repairs, the CHP said.

Motorists should expect delays and plan for extra time during those hours.

There was no indication that the southbound direction of Highway 17 would be affected by the roadwork.

