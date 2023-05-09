Highway 17 Lane Closures Overnight Through Thursday-Friday

Highway 17 through the Santa Cruz Mountains will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight from Tuesday through Thursday, according to Caltrans.

Crews will be putting final touches on the roadway surface at the Highway 17 Wildlife Undercrossing Project north of Scotts Valley near Laurel Curve.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction nightly from Tuesday through Thursday, northbound between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and southbound between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Caltrans officials estimate delays of up to 10 minutes. The work being done is expected to increase traction for vehicles in both dry and wet conditions.

