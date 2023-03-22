Highway 85 Southbound in San Jose Closed Due to Flooding: CHP

Southbound Highway 85 remained closed just south of the De Anza Boulevard on-ramp in San Jose early Wednesday, after the roadway became flooded Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol reported vehicles getting stuck in the waters just after 7:30 pm. Tuesday and began diverting southbound traffic off the highway via the De Anza Boulevard off-ramp just before 8 p.m.

Despite signs and cones alerting motorists, the CHP reported that several vehicles continued through the closure after 11 p.m. and had to be removed from the flooded roadway by crews.

No estimate was provided when the southbound lanes will reopen.