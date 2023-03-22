bay area storm

Highway 85 Southbound in San Jose Closed Due to Flooding: CHP

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Southbound Highway 85 remained closed just south of the De Anza Boulevard on-ramp in San Jose early Wednesday, after the roadway became flooded Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol reported vehicles getting stuck in the waters just after 7:30 pm. Tuesday and began diverting southbound traffic off the highway via the De Anza Boulevard off-ramp just before 8 p.m.

Despite signs and cones alerting motorists, the CHP reported that several vehicles continued through the closure after 11 p.m. and had to be removed from the flooded roadway by crews.

No estimate was provided when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm 16 hours ago

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Fallen Trees, Power Outages, Road Closures

bay area storm Mar 20

Bay Area Storm: Rain, Wind Advisory and Microclimate Forecast

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us