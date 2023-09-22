South Bay drivers should start planning for delays and detours this weekend when Caltrans shuts down a section of northbound Highway 87 in San Jose.

The 56-hour closure between Julian Street and Highway 85 will begin Friday at 9 p.m.

Detours during Highway 87 closure

During the closure, Caltrans recommends these detours:

southbound Highway 85 to northbound Highway 101 to northbound Interstate 280

northbound Highway 85 to northbound Highway 17 to southbound Interstate 280

Why is the Highway 87 closure happening?

The work is part of a $69 million project to improve safety.

“We'll be improving the ride quality and enhanced safety on State Route 87," Gauthier said. "It's time to do some repaving on that route. It's going to extend the service life of the pavement. It's going to add another 20-year life cycle, flexible pavement structure."

Crews will also upgrade guardrails and barriers, work on 28 curb ramps at six intersections, and improve traffic signals and drainage facilities.

Are more Highway 87 closures planned?

While northbound Highway 87 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, drivers can brace for another major closure starting Oct. 20 as crews work to rehab southbound Highway 87.