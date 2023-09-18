Hwy. 87 closed in San Jose this weekend

South Bay drivers should start planning for delays and detours next weekend when Caltrans shuts down a section of northbound Highway 87 in San Jose.

The 56-hour closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. at Julian Street all the way to Highway 85.

“It’s important to follow the detour signs as you move about the South Bay this weekend,” said Victor Gauthier of Caltrans.

During the closure, Caltrans recommends this detour: take Highway 85 to 101 to northbound 280.

The work is part of a $69 million project to improve safety.

“We're going to improve the ride quality on Highway 87 were going repaired the concrete and extended by 20 years pavement structure,” said Gauthier.

Crews will also upgrade guardrails and barriers, work on 28 curb ramps at six intersections, improve traffic, signals and drainage facilities, and do work on nearly miles of nearby bike path.

And while the end goal is a smoother ride, businesses in the area are expecting a bumpy ride during the closures.

At Paisano Ristorante Italiano, weekends are the restaurant's busiest time.

“I feel our weekend crowd will be a lot, lot less than we usually get,” said manager Victor Solis.

While northbound Highway 87 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, drivers can brace for another major closure starting Oct. 20 as crews work to rehab southbound Highway 87.