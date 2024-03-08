Hollister man wins $2 million on lottery Scratchers ticket

A Hollister man hit the $2 million jackpot on a Scratchers ticket he bought at his favorite lottery outlet, according to the California Lottery.

Larry Goodman told lottery officials he almost always buys his scratcher tickets at Pacheco’s Express Way Liquor, with the hope of hitting the big jackpot. And it paid off after he bought a pair of Instant Prize Crossword® games and hit the $2 million top prize.

"I matched all 12 words, but at first, I didn’t believe it," Goodman told the California Lottery. "I’ve won $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 on other games, but I thought I made a mistake reading this one. I double and triple checked it. It was surprising."

Goodman said he'll spend his winnings on a new truck and a new house. He added that he still plays Scratchers even after his jackpot win.

The owner of Pacheco’s Express Way Liquor received a $10,000 bonus for selling the $2 million ticket.

Meanwhile, the jackpots for the lottery draw games are both above half a billion dollars, with the Mega Millions pot sitting at an estimated $687 million and the Powerball pot at $521 million.

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday night, and the next Powerball draw is Saturday night.