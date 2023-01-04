bay area storm

Crews Urge Homeless People to Move Away From San Jose Waterways

By Scott Budman

Homeless encampment in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

Crews on Wednesday spent time trying to move unhoused people away from creeks and rivers in San Jose due to flooding concerns.

New Mayor Matt Mahan walked along Coyote Creek with public safety crews, trying to convince people to leave an encampment and head to a library or warming center.

"We want to make sure people are up as far away from the channel as possible because as the rain comes in we can see the water rise pretty quickly," Mahan said.

Mahan said by Wednesday afternoon, most people had either been taken to one of the shelters or had evacuated the encampment on their own.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm Jan 3

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area: Evacuations, Outages, Road Closures

bay area storm 23 hours ago

Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected

This article tagged under:

bay area stormSan Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us