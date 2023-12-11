Homicide charges filed against San Jose man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend's father

A 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend's father last month in San Jose is facing homicide charges after the victim died from injuries sustained in the attack, police said Monday.

The assault was reported about 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 13, when police were called to a family disturbance at a home in the 50 block of Lester Avenue.

Officers found the victim unconscious and were told that his daughter's boyfriend, Nikolas Anderson, had allegedly assaulted him.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and was initially stabilized, but died on Dec. 7, police said. His name was not released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office investigated and cited the caused of death as a a homicide.

Anderson, a resident of San Jose, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. He is being held without bail and is set to appear in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The death is the city's 32nd homicide this year.