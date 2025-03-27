Homicide investigation launched after 2 bodies found in Santa Cruz Mountains

The discovery of two bodies in the back of an abandoned pickup truck in the Santa Cruz Mountains earlier this week is being investigated as a double homicide, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The bodies were found Tuesday along Highway 35/Skyline Boulevard, three miles south of Castle Rock State Park.

UPDATE:@CHP_HQ says the bodies found in back of a pickup truck on SR-35 near Castle Rock Park in Santa Clara County is now a double homicide investigation.

Coroner has not ID’d the bodies or released cause/manner of death. But sources paint a very disturbing picture pic.twitter.com/0wZbIATFOc — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 27, 2025

The area where the bodies were found is quiet and remote. There were no visible surveillance cameras near the discovery sight.

Further information wasn't immediately available. Stay tuned for updates.