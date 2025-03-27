Santa Cruz Mountains

Homicide investigation launched after 2 bodies found in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Damian Trujillo

The discovery of two bodies in the back of an abandoned pickup truck in the Santa Cruz Mountains earlier this week is being investigated as a double homicide, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The bodies were found Tuesday along Highway 35/Skyline Boulevard, three miles south of Castle Rock State Park.

The area where the bodies were found is quiet and remote. There were no visible surveillance cameras near the discovery sight.

Further information wasn't immediately available. Stay tuned for updates.

