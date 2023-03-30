Hours-Long Standoff in San Jose Ends With Suspect in Custody

A more than 10-hour standoff ended early Thursday morning in San Jose with an assault suspect in custody after she had barricaded herself inside a home in West San Jose.

The initial call about the incident came at 3:37 p.m. reporting an assault involving the use of a liquid irritant near the area of South Winchester Boulevard and Loma Verde Drive, police said in a tweet. At that time, officers began negotiating with a "possible suspect."

More than five hours later, police reported that the suspect had been throwing objects at responding officers and remained barricaded.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, police said the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were immediately reported, and it wasn't immediately clear if any other people were inside the home.