San Jose

Crews battle structure fire in South San Jose

By Bay City News

SJFD

Firefighters were battling a first-alarm structure fire Monday morning at a residence in the 2200 block of Lucretia Avenue in South San Jose, fire officials said.

A partial road closure is in effect at the location of the fire, which was first reported on social media about 8:15 a.m. by the San Jose Fire Department.

Residents and motorists are advised to use caution around firefighting personnel and equipment at the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us