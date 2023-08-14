Crews battle structure fire in South San Jose

Firefighters were battling a first-alarm structure fire Monday morning at a residence in the 2200 block of Lucretia Avenue in South San Jose, fire officials said.

A partial road closure is in effect at the location of the fire, which was first reported on social media about 8:15 a.m. by the San Jose Fire Department.

Residents and motorists are advised to use caution around firefighting personnel and equipment at the scene.