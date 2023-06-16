Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in South San Jose

Crews were battling a two-alarm house fire in the Almaden area of San Jose early Friday morning, according to the fire department.

At about 3:30 a.m., the SJFD said in a tweet firefighters were on scene in the 19000 block of Graystone Lane in South San Jose, where a residential structure fire ignited.

Roads in the surrounding ares were closed, and the California Highway Patrol reportedly was called to the scene to help with traffic control.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but crews were concerned about the possibility of power lines falling. PG&E later said nearly 1,100 customers in the area were without power.

No other details were immediately available.