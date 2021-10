Highway 17 in Santa Cruz is closed in both directions Saturday afternoon due to police activity, the California Highway Patrol said.

Police activity on Highway 17 south of the Summit. Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, Highway 17 is closed in both directions.



Highway 17 is closed from Summit Rd. to Sugarloaf Rd. Unknown ETO. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) October 23, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The closure south of the Summit was determined "out of an abundance of caution for public safety," CHP said in a tweet.

No details have been released on when the highway will reopen

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.