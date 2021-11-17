‘I Can't Believe I Took Breathing and Walking for Granted' South Bay Man Leaves Hospital After 9 Months With COVID-19

A South Bay man spent nine months hospitalized with coronavirus and is now talking about his fight to survive and his long road to recovery.

Noah Davis, 31, spent more time in Valley Medical Center than any other COVID-19 patients they have treated. Davis was hit so hard by the virus that doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma to save his life.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Wednesday, he returned to what he calls his "second home" at the hospital and he was greeted with cheers from staff.

Such greeting is now considered a milestone because when he first checked into Santa Clara Valley Medical Center almost a year ago, neither him nor the doctors were sure he would survive.

"When he came in he was in severe respiratory distress," said Dr. Clifford Wang, Chair Department, "which brings with it a very high risk of mortality."

At his 31 years of age, Davis had no underlying medical conditions but when he got COVID-19 he struggled to breathe and was placed in a medically induced coma for nearly two months to stabilize him.

"It was really scary," he told NBC Bay Area. "My arm did not move, my legs did not move."

After he stabilized, he spent months working with a team trying to help his body undo the damage the virus had done.

When he got COVID-19 he said vaccines were not readily available.

He is now fully vaccinated and urges others to do the same.

"I never want to get it again and I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

On Nov. 3 after more than nine life-altering months, he left the hospital inn a wheelchair.

Davis is happy to be reunited with his family and dog, but is still fighting to do simple tasks like getting out o bed.

"I can't believe I took breathing and walking for granted," he said. "I won't do that again."