‘I Want Justice:' Family of Safeway Employee Shot to Death in San Jose Speaks Out

Questions remain Monday about the shooting death of an employee inside a San Jose Safeway store over the weekend.

The store reopened this afternoon as employees of the store continue to deal with the tragedy of fellow worker Manuel Huizar.

On the store's sidewalk, the victim's family lit candles and shared hugs and tears.

Guillermo Huizar Cornejo, Manuel's brother, spent hours Sunday morning trying to find out if his brother was OK.

"Unfortunately we received a call yesterday morning that something happened at Safeway when he was at work," he said. "We tried to contact him, to call him. He wouldn't pick up. We called the store, and no pick up."

Guillermo said he drove to the store, but still couldn't get answers.

Hours later, he had to break the news to his parents.

"My pain is hard. I can't imagine their pain," he said. "If I can barely handle my pain, can you imagine? Their pain is worse than me."

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area they still don't have a motive for the shooting and said they have heard reports that Manuel may have been trying to stop a thief when he was shot. The information has not been confirmed yet.

"Two individuals know why this occurred" Guillermo said. "The first one is being grieved and mourned by his family members. The other one is out of custody and we're still looking for that person."

Detectives are pouring over surveillance video from both inside and outside the story.

Manuel was described by his brother as a nice, quiet kid who attended San Jose State University. A man who went from work, to the gym and to his home.

Now the family grieves and waits for answers.

"I wan justice," Guillermo said. "I know getting him is not going to bring my brother back, but at least he's gonna pay. He's not gonna be free, so he won't hurt someone else, you know?."