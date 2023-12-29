5 arrested in connection with alleged illegal casino, brothel in San Jose

San Jose police on Wednesday arrested five people on suspicion of allegedly operating an illegal casino and brothel, the department announced Friday.

Officers learned this month that the casino was operating at a commercial property on the 2400 block of Autumnvale Drive, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined that several units in the building were being used to run an illegal gambling establishment in which drug sales and prostitution activities were taking place, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday and arrested 42-year-old Saolepea Liu, 35-year-old Nido Nguyen, 44-year-old Phuong Nguyen, 41-year-old Windie Pratt and 24-year-old Anai Garcia. Liu is an Antioch resident. The other four suspects are San Jose residents.

During a search of the property, officers found 33 firearms, including assault weapons, 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 500 pounds of marijuana, and roughly $20,000 in cash, police said.

Officers also found women employed at the brothel and provided them with resources, assistance and information about their rights, police said.

The five suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for various warrants and multiple felony charges, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases is asked to contact San Jose police Officer Ells (#4592) via email at 4592@sanjoseca.gov.