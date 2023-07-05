Firefighters kept busy as illegal fireworks go off across the South Bay

Tuesday was a busy night for first responders as fireworks were set off around many parts of the Bay Area.

The explosions were mostly illegal and some cities are trying to crack down and fine people lighting them off in neighborhoods.

In some areas, like this street in south San Jose, cars were blocked from getting through and had to turn around because of people lighting fireworks.

“It was crazy, there was so much fireworks going around,” said Connie Bonnell of San Jose. “Not on my street exactly but around the whole neighborhood for about two and a half hours.”

The San Jose Fire Department responded to 25 fireworks related fires Tuesday, including one along a median on Almaden Expressway.

No one was hurt, but it’s that danger --- and the repercussions from fireworks -- people are worried about.

“My only concern is the fires,” said Ana Medina of San Jose. “You can set your house on fire if you have illegal ones.”

“Just for the animals, there are so many missing animals afterwards which I really feel sorry for them,” said Bonnell.

San Jose allows people to report illegal firework activity by calling 311, or filing a complaint online and attaching pictures or video.

The city also passed an ordinance allowing officers to ticket people for simply watching an illegal display.

As of Wednesday night, it didn’t have numbers on how many people – if any at all—were ticketed during the holiday.

San Jose police said it’s also still compiling data, but officers cited 11 people before the 4th for using or possessing fireworks.