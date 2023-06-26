Illegal fireworks lighting up South Bay sky

Fourth of July is still a week away, but illegal fireworks are already lighting up the night sky in the South Bay.

In the Roosevelt Park neighborhood of San Jose, residents say professional-grade fireworks have been going off the last few nights. They're worried the fireworks will hit their homes and spark fires.

"These are basically the old-fashioned, professional-grade fireworks, which are quite dangerous," Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association President Jeff Levine said.

Levine said he's afraid to leave his home on July Fourth for fear of returning to a fire.

"I’m a prisoner here because I have to watch my house and the immediate neighborhood because we've had trees set on fire," he said.

The San Jose Fire Department is encouraging people to report illegal fireworks by using the city's 311 app.

"We are using the data from the San Jose 311 site to create hotspot maps," San Jose Fire Department Deputy Chief James Dobson said.

The city also has a social host ordinance, enabling property owners to be fined if they allow fireworks on their site.

People can also be cited just for watching an illegal fireworks show.

"It also includes a provision where becoming a spectator, a knowing spectator, of an illegal fireworks show, is against the law and can be fined," Dobson said.

The fire department plans to do extra patrols to try to crack down on illegal fireworks shows and to respond quickly if they cause a fire.

The department also recommends people watch one of two free professional shows – one at Almaden Lake Park and the other at Discovery Meadow.