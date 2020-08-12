Keeping Up In The Classroom

In Surprise Reversal Decision, SJUSD Teachers Will Be Able to Work From Home: Report

The decision comes after two weeks of negotiation.

By Bob Redell

Teaching from home to young students while in quarantine lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The San Jose Unified School District was able to get a commitment from the teachers union and allow teachers to provide quality instruction from their homes, the Mercury News reported.

After weeks of negotiating, the district notified teachers of the abrupt reversal late Tuesday morning.

This decision comes two weeks after the teachers association and the San Jose school district agreed that teachers would teach from empty classrooms.

However, many instructors were not happy with the decision and stood by their argument that working from home allowed to be safer and cut down the chances of getting COVID-19.

According to the Mercury News, once the teacher decides to work from home they can't change their mind and go back to the classroom.

Keeping Up In The ClassroomSan Jose Unified School district
