Infant's death in San Jose last April ruled a homicide

The death of a 2-month-old baby in San Jose back in April has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

On April 4, officers responded to a local hospital to investigate the infant's death, according to police.

In accordance with county protocols, homicide unit detectives responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, police said. Detectives interviewed both parents and collected evidence.

On Dec. 8, the Santa Clara County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office gave detectives the final medical reports and autopsy results, police said. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the baby's death remain under investigation, police said.

This marks the 34th homicide in San Jose this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck (#3829) and Detective Estantino (#4339) via email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.