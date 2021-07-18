Injured Hiker Rescued at Alum Rock Park in San Jose

Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker at Alum Rock Park in San Jose Wednesday.

San Jose park rangers, the San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire participated in the rescue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an Alum Rock Park ranger was alerted to a trapped person in the North Falls area of the park.

The hiker was in a hazardous and closed area of the park, city officials said.

Rangers located the man about 30 minutes later. He had suffered injuries that were considered serious.

Due to the difficult terrain and the man's injuries, a Cal Fire helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the hiker out of the area.

The hiker was taken by ambulance to a trauma center.