Interactive Vote Center Locations on VTA Transit App

Recently, VTA debuted a new high-resolution map of the 99 vote centers throughout Santa Clara County.

With Election Day approaching Tuesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is assisting its patrons to find vote centers with the transit agency's new interactive feature on its transit app.

The transit app can be found at https://transitapp.com/.

VTA spokesperson said Friday that it is simple to do: open the transit app, zoom in and a check mark appears at each of the 99 vote center locations throughout Santa Clara County.

When touching a check mark on the screen, the information pops up. It includes an option for directions on how to find a polling place when using VTA to find those locations.

Recently, VTA debuted a new high-resolution map of the 99 vote centers throughout Santa Clara County.

Vote centers open Saturday and will remain open daily until 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Election Day.

