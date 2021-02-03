Internet Outage in Morgan Hill Impacts 911 Calls, Schools, Businesses

A cut fiber line at a construction site triggered a massive internet and cell phone outage for Verizon and Spectrum customers in Morgan Hill Wednesday.

It happened between 10 and 11 a.m., impacting incoming 911 calls that had to be rerouted to Santa Clara County Communications.

Schools and businesses were also impacted.

“It’s our understanding Morgan Hill unified closed for the day because they couldn’t do classes through Zoom,” said Maureen Tobin, Morgan Hill spokesperson.

The co-manager of Little Caesars says her store took a big financial hit because they rely heavily on phone and online orders.

“We can’t receive DoorDash orders or phone orders or online orders, can’t use credit cards, just cash right now,” said Maria Mercado.

A city spokesperson says crews are working to repair the line and hope the internet will be back up and running by around 9 p.m.

Police have also been patrolling intersections and the city let banks know about the issue as well because it could impact ATM machines.