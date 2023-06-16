Investigation into San Jose storage facility fire continues

Arson investigators on Friday were still trying to figure out what sparked a massive fire at a San Jose storage facility.

Investigators were searching for a cause and point of origin for the fire that burned earlier this week at a Public Storage in the area of Blossom Hill and Cottle roads.

Explosions heard during the blaze were caused by fireworks, though investigators haven't determined if the fireworks caused the fire.

Police have arrested a person of interest in the case but have not provided any additional details.

