First lady Jill Biden touches down in Bay Area

First lady Jill Biden arrived in the Bay Area Thursday evening to attend a campaign fundraiser, according to the White House.

Biden flew into Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View from a political event in Minnesota.

During her visit, Biden will also attend a political finance event in Los Gatos hosted by Microsoft CTO, Kevin Scott, and political organizer, Stacy Mason, come Friday afternoon. Later that day, the first lady will head to another event in Reno, Nevada.

It is the second time that the first lady will make an appearance in the Bay Area after attending a series of fundraising events in May. President Joe Biden was also in the Bay Area during the same time in May for campaign events.