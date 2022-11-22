Judge Slated to Rule Cain Velasquez's Out-of-State Travel Request to Compete in a Match

Former mixed martial arts star Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges then asked the judge to allow him to travel out of state for a wrestling event.

The judge, who is slated to rule on the out-of-state travel request Tuesday, is leaning towards allowing Velasquez to travel next month to compete in a Lucha Libre match at Arizona State University.

The judge is slated to rule Tuesday on the out-of-state travel request. However, he's concerned about what would happen with the ankle monitor the former star is required to wear as a condition of his release.

Velasquez has offered to pay for a police officer to accompany him on the trip if allowed to take off the ankle monitor. The judge said he would check with people who run the county's ankle monitor program before announcing his ruling.