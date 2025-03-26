Judge rules in favor of VTA, orders union to end weekslong strike

A South Bay judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of VTA, ordering workers on strike back to work as they continue negotiating for a new contract.

VTA had filed an injunction, saying the union was violating a no-strike clause in their contract. VTA argued the no-strike provision remains in effect even though the contract expired.

The judge sided with VTA Wednesday afternoon, ordering the union to end the strike and return to work as soon as possible.

It wasn't immediately clear when VTA service will resume. VTA had previously said it would take 48 hours after a strike to get light rail and buses up and running again.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

The Superior Court judge issued an injunction ordering striking ATU employees back to work immediately. More details to follow regarding when service will start. pic.twitter.com/aEurWnQxIE — VTA (@VTA) March 26, 2025