Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Deadly San Jose Shooting

Police said Monday that a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Keyes and South Third streets, according to San Jose police.

The man who was hit by gunfire was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect, described as a male juvenile, was taken into custody a short time later and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

The death is the city's eighth homicide this year.