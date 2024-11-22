San Jose

Kaiser Permanente breaks ground on a new hospital in San Jose

Kaiser Permanente's new hospital is set to open in the fall of 2029 in San Jose, adjacent to its current facility

By NBC Bay Area staff

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on a new hospital at an event in San Jose on Thursday morning.

The company said the hospital will be all-electric and twice the size of its current facility along Hospital Parkway -- adjacent to its current facility.

It will house upwards of 300 patient rooms, an energy center and a five-level parking garage.

The new hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2029.

