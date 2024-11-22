Kaiser Permanente breaks ground on a new hospital in San Jose

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on a new hospital at an event in San Jose on Thursday morning.
The company said the hospital will be all-electric and twice the size of its current facility along Hospital Parkway -- adjacent to its current facility.
It will house upwards of 300 patient rooms, an energy center and a five-level parking garage.
The new hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2029.
