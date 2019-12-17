Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested at Shopping Center

Police arrested a San Francisco man Friday after he allegedly waved a knife and threatened to harm another man in the parking lot of a Palo Alto shopping center.

Michael Keyes, 57, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Friday afternoon at Town and Country Village, 855 El Camino Real.

Police said Keyes confronted and pushed the victim, a man in his 50s, about 2 p.m. in the parking lot. When the victim turned around, Keyes pulled out a pocketknife with the blade out and started swinging it at the victim, according to police.

Keyes allegedly told the man he was going to harm him, but when the victim yelled for help, the suspect stopped.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested Keyes without incident, recovering a pocketknife from him.

The victim wasn't injured and told officers he didn't know the suspect. Keyes was booked into the San Jose Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

