Santa Clara County

Lane Closure Planned on Hwy 17 in Santa Clara for Brush Removal

The work will be done between Bear Creek and Brush Road south of Los Gatos.

By Bay City News

road closures
NBC Bay Area

Work to remove brush, debris and other fire fuel will require closing a lane of southbound state Highway 17 in Santa Clara County Monday through Friday, Caltrans announced.

The work by Cal Fire crews will be done between Bear Creek and Brush Road south of Los Gatos.

Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting and signs warning motorists of the closure and possible delays will be posted.

The California Highway Patrol will also have someone posted in the area, officials said.

For more details visit www.firesafe17.com and www.dot.ca.gov/d4/projects.

