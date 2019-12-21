Laptop Tracked After Burglary, Leading to Arrest of Juvenile Suspect

A Milpitas resident whose home was burgled Monday was able to track his stolen laptop to a specific location in San Jose, leading to the arrest of a juvenile suspect.

The computer and other items were reported stolen during the day from the home on Edsel Drive and the victim contacted police the next day with information that the laptop had been tracked to an address in San Jose.

When Milpitas detectives went to the address on Tuesday, the suspect was not there, but a resident checked the suspect's room after they left and found the laptop and other electronic devices.

Detectives returned and arrested the 15-year-old male for burglary and possession of stolen property. The youth, who police will not identify, is also on active juvenile probation and was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.