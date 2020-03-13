Large Group Gathering Ban Forces Bay Area Couple to Move Up Wedding Day

A South Bay couple had to change their wedding plans amid fears of coronavirus spreading.

Amanda Thatcher and Caleb Young were originally supposed to get married Saturday at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, but they decided to tie the knot Friday during their rehearsal dinner.

The couple said they changed their plans because of Santa Clara County’s new limit on 100-person gatherings as they were expecting more than 200 guests.

“Because of all the outbreaks around here, we had to move our wedding, it was going to get canceled so we just decided to do it today,” said Thatcher. “We called everyone up who could make it, and we had a fun time, it was a great turn out, and we're married, it was perfect.”

The couple started planning their wedding 7 months ago. They thought weather would be the biggest obstacle on their special day, not a global pandemic.