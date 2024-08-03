San Jose

3-alarm structure fire in San Jose leaves child injured

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose firefighters responded to a large residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon that left a child injured.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the child suffered burn injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The structure involved, which include a backyard shed and fence, were considered "a total loss."

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., on the 2400 block of Clyda Drive, according to the San Jose Fire Department. Initially, the fire also impacted traffic in the area

Close to 10 fire engines were present at the to the scene as of 3:30 p.m., according to SJFD.

Drivers were asked in a post on the fire department's X account at 3:21 p.m. to avoid the area.

