Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Found Guilty in Civil Corruption Trial

Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty in her civil corruption trial.

Smith, who announced her immediate retirement earlier this week, was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, according to the court.

"We are gratified that the jury considered the evidence from our investigation and found all the allegations against the Sheriff to be true," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the next Sheriff and the honest and hard-working sheriff’s deputies to serve our community with honor and integrity. I would like to thank the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and prosecutor Gabriel Markoff for their excellent work on this vital matter.”

BREAKING NEWS: A verdict has been reached in the trial of former Santa Clara County Sheriff, Laurie Smith. She has been found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct in the accusation brought by the 2021 Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury. — Santa Clara County Superior Court (@SCSCourt) November 3, 2022

"The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day," Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said in a statement. "The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the Sheriff election coming up next week."

The six-term sheriff worked at the department for nearly 50 years.

Back in March, she announced she would not run for re-election and planned to retire from her position at the end of her term in January.