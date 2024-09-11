Los Gatos

Law enforcement activity near downtown Los Gatos

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A shelter in place order has been issued in the area of University Avenue and Towne Terrace in Los Gatos due to law enforcement activity, according to police.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office personnel were in the area to serve an eviction and ended up calling Los Gatos police for backup, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Los Gatos
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us