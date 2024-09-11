Law enforcement activity near downtown Los Gatos

A shelter in place order has been issued in the area of University Avenue and Towne Terrace in Los Gatos due to law enforcement activity, according to police.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office personnel were in the area to serve an eviction and ended up calling Los Gatos police for backup, police said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
