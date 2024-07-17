Happy birthday! Levi's Stadium turns 10, and the Stones are throwing a party

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers, turns 10 on Wednesday, and a little band called the Rolling Stones is helping throw a big birthday bash.

Construction on the stadium began in 2012, and it opened two years later, on July 17, 2014. Since then, it has hosted a slew of sporting events, including a Super Bowl and World Cup soccer matches, as well as countless concerts, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, U2 and of course the Stones.

"We’ve done a lot over the course of the last decade," 49ers spokesperson Ellie Caple said. "But we're really excited for the next 10 or the next 20. We know for sure we're hosting the Super Bowl and the World Cup in 2026, and that feels like it’s just the start."

At the time it was built, Levi's Stadium was considered a state of the art venue and still is in many respects. There were questions then about how big events like football games and concerts would impact traffic given its location, and it’s still an issue. But fans have been able to adjust accordingly.

The stadium also introduced the city of Santa Clara to a national audience, with the 49ers hosting six NFL playoff games, including two NFC Championship games, over that 10-year span.

The city will begin closing roads around Levi's Stadium in the morning, so motorists should expect traffic delays on major freeways like highways 101 and 237, Interstate 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.

The birthday show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.