Loaded School Bus Collides With Tesla in San Jose

A loaded school bus collided with a Tesla at an intersection in San Jose on Thursday morning, resulting in minor injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Expressway and Evergreen Place in the city's Evergreen Valley area, police said.

There were 29 students on the bus, according to preliminary reports.

Minor injuries were reported, but it wasn't immediately clear which parties or how many.

The vehicles reportedly were stuck together in the intersection, so the roadways were partially or completely blocked while police investigated.

The California Highway Patrol was leading the investigation as it involved a school bus, San Jose police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.