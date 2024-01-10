Los Altos building destroyed in fire set to be demolished

A Los Altos commercial building destroyed in a Christmas morning fire is set to be demolished Wednesday.

Los Altos has approved the partial demolition of the front part of the building nearest El Camino Real.

That stretch of roadway has been limited to traffic because the building has been at risk of collapsing.

Several businesses were destroyed in the fire, including a nail salon, a judo studio and a tutoring center.

Officials hope to preserve the integrity of the site as much as possible as their investigation continues.