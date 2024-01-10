Los Altos

Los Altos building destroyed in fire set to be demolished

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Altos commercial building destroyed in a Christmas morning fire is set to be demolished Wednesday.

Los Altos has approved the partial demolition of the front part of the building nearest El Camino Real.

That stretch of roadway has been limited to traffic because the building has been at risk of collapsing.

Several businesses were destroyed in the fire, including a nail salon, a judo studio and a tutoring center.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officials hope to preserve the integrity of the site as much as possible as their investigation continues.

Los Altos Dec 26, 2023

Community rallies to help Los Altos businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire

Los Altos Dec 26, 2023

Dance studio destroyed after 3-alarm fire rips through Los Altos building

This article tagged under:

Los Altos
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us