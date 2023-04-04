Los Altos, Los Altos Hills Have Highest Booster Vaccination Rates in County

More than 50% of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills residents have received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the highest booster vaccination rates among cities in Santa Clara County, according to county data.

As of March 19, 52.8% of eligible Los Altos residents have received a dose of the booster vaccine that protects against two of the most prevalent strains of the omicron variant.

In Los Altos Hills, 50.3% of eligible residents have received a bivalent booster vaccine dose. No other city in the county had surpassed 50%, according to data from the California Immunization Registry.

"If there's one thing we've learned, it's that people will access the care they need and want if we make it quick, easy, and convenient," said county Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes the two cities as well as Mountain View, where the county operated a COVID vaccination and testing site until its closure in February.

Some 42% of Mountain View residents have received a bivalent booster, according to data from the CAIR.

Most cities in Santa Clara County are outpacing the statewide bivalent booster vaccination rate, which is 25.2%. Countywide, 33.5% of residents have received the bivalent booster.

As of April 3, 88.4% of all county residents have at least completed their initial COVID vaccination series. Everyone aged 6 months and up is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID.

Simitian and Supervisor Otto Lee called last month for a continuation of the county's COVID vaccination program, making it similar to the county's seasonal flu vaccine program.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the proposal at its April 18 meeting.

Santa Clara County residents can schedule a COVID or flu vaccine appointment through the county at https://vax.sccgov.org or by calling (408) 970-2000.