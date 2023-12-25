Los Altos

Santa Clara County firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire in Los Altos

There are no reported injuries to firefighters or anyone on scene

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a busy Christmas morning for Santa Clara County firefighters who responded to a three-alarm fire in Los Altos.

The structure that caught fire was a commercial building with an area of over 20,000 square feet. No injuries were reported but the damage was quite significant. 

It was left with a collapsed roof, a collapsed second floor and hotspots that firefighters were still working on putting out. 

Santa Clara County fire says they received calls right before 5 a.m., crews arrived and called a second alarm because of the collapse to parts of the roof and HVAC systems.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms and brought in surrounding support from Palo Alto and Mountain View.

There are no reported injuries to firefighters or anyone on scene.

“You can see behind me that some of the collapsing building keeps the fire in check because it creates void spaces and so at this point, we are trying to identify those and put them out as best we can,” said Matt Yost, deputy chief of Santa Clara County fire.

Crews said the fire didn’t extend past the building of origin.

The investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

