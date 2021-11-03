Los Gatos High School Vandalized

Los Gatos High School officials said three groups of people trashed the campus Sunday night and spray-painted racist and homophobic slurs on the walls and windows.

Some of the profanity was spray-painted next to some of the teachers' names.

Eggs were thrown at almost every building and a giant 529 pound pumpkin was smashed.

The school has surveillance video, but so far no arrests have been made.

The principal sent a letter to parents, saying in part, “Unless people help us take a stand, I'm afraid that these destructive, hurtful acts will be repeated as the perpetrators become more brazen knowing that they were not held accountable. It is disheartening and frightening to our staff and student body to know that this behavior could go unpunished."