Los Gatos

Los Gatos Home Selling for $274,000

Bargain of the century? It's all part of the Silicon Valley town's effort to keep those who work there close.

By Scott Budman

NBC Bay Area

Los Gatos has been quietly setting aside dozens of homes specifically for low-to-middle income people.

It's part of the Silicon Valley town's effort to keep those who work there close.

For example, an 1,100 square foot home in Los Gatos featuring two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms could be the bargain of a decade as it is steeply discounted $274,000.

Anyone interested must have a certain income to qualify for the house -- which is one of 54 the town is selling to help its local workers. Requirements include any family of two cannot make more than $105,000 and a family of four cannot make over $130,000.

Los Gatos is taking application until Dec. 26. The buyer will be picked using a lottery system from all qualifying offers.

Click here for more information.

