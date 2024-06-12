Firefighters applaud ex-Stanford coach's game plan, which saved his Los Gatos home

Fire crews were able to save a home in the Los Gatos hills last month because of the defensible space around the property, and on Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department was lauding the resident's efforts.

On May 29, fire crews responded to a brush fire in the 200 block of Mountain Laurel Lane in Los Gatos, and they were able to put out the flames quickly while preventing them from spreading to neighboring homes and open space, the SCCFD said.

Officials have praised homeowner Tyrone Willingham for creating defensible space on his property, which they say was a big reason why firefighters were able to save his and other homes.

"The steps Mr. Willingham took to manage the vegetation on his property shows how effective defensible space is at preventing the spread of fire," Santa Clara County Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Davis said. "We are in the midst of wildfire season and the risks are high, but the steps Mr. Willingham took to protect his home and property serve as an example to all homeowners exactly what they can do to make their neighborhood safer from wildfire."

Willingham, a retired football coach who led teams at Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington, said he thinks it's an important lesson for others.

"If you take the precautions that doesn't mean it won't happen. But it means hopefully you will lessen the degree, and that's what we're looking at right now," he said. "The degree of this fire was lessened. Had the winds been a little different, the grass was higher or uncut ... we could have had a real problem, not just for the two houses here, but for the whole neighborhood."

Los Gatos is one of six incorporated entities in the South Bay that contract with the Santa Clara County Fire Department to provide emergency response.