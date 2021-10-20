Los Gatos

Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Teen Sex, Drinking Parties Held Without Bail

Shannon O'Connor appeared in court Wednesday in Santa Clara County a day after she was extradited from Idaho

By NBC Bay Area staff

A judge ruled the Los Gatos mother accused of throwing teen sex and alcohol parties will be held in jail without bail.

Shannon O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon in Santa Clara County a day after she was extradited from Idaho. O'Connor is being held at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

O'Connor allegedly hosted numerous parties for teenagers at her Los Gatos home, officials said. She is also accused of getting them drunk and then encouraging sexual assaults among the teens. In all, O'Connor faces 39 charges of felony child abuse and sexual assault.

Shannon O'Conner will face a judge in the Bay Area for the first time Wednesday. So how will this case play out? NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with Damian Trujillo and Defense Attorney Paula Canny for some insight.

Prosecutors said when O'Connor was arrested in Idaho there were 10 underage boys and two underage girls in the home where she was staying. O'Connor did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for a jailhouse interview in Idaho.

O'Connor could also face civil charges if parents decide to sue over what allegedly happened to their children in her home.

