Los Gatos Mom Accused of Alcohol-Fueled Parties for Minors Back in Court

By NBC Bay Area staff

A South Bay mother accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for minors was expected back in court Friday.

Shannon O'Connor has been held without bail for more than a year after her arrest, and she may be considering a plea deal.

Earlier this week, O'Connor's attorneys asked a judge how much time she might face if she pleade guilty to all charges, which include sexual batter, child endangerment and providing alcohol to minors.

She previously pleaded not guilty to a total of 39 misdemeanor and felony charges. She was denied bail.

Last month, O'Connor was sent to the hospital after she was injured in an attack at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to court records. Five women were charged in that case.

The judge set Friday's proceeding to hear from victims and view more evidence.

