Los Gatos Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Parties Denies Judge's Offer to Change Plea

The Los Gatos mom accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for minors was in court Tuesday and rejected the judge’s offer to change her plea to guilty and serve 17 years and four months in prison and register as a sex offender.

Shannon O’Connor pleaded not guilty to a total of 39 misdemeanor and felony charges, which include sexual battery, child endangerment and providing alcohol to minors.

She has been held without bail for more than a year after her arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

