Los Gatos mom accused of alcohol-fueled parties for underage teens due in court

A Los Gatos mother accused of hosting parties and providing alcohol to underage kids was due in Santa Clara County court Monday morning.

Shannon O'Connor, the so-called party mom, is still in custody and was a no-show at a scheuled hearing last week because she was in the hospital to be treated for a skin infection.

O'Connor told NBC Bay Area's investigative unit she had "wounds packed full of gauze in two locations." She later added, "I've been waiting two years for this moment. I don’t want this postponed. I want to move forward."

O'Connor claims the skin infection is from bed bug bites she got while in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

That was corroborated by other NBC Bay Area sources, but a county deputy said there were no signs of bed bugs in O’Connor’s unit.

O'Connor was hospitalized in October after she was assaulted by five other inmates and suffered a head injury, concussion and broken nose, NBC Bay Area confirmed.

She has been in custody since her arrest in October 2021. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office claims that for eight months, O'Connor provided enough alcohol for her 14-year old son and his friends to get drunk, then encouraged sexual activity among them, some of which she watched.

O'Connor is also accused of sexual battery. She faces 39 charges in all.

The judge in the case will review O'Connor’s medical records to see when the case can move forward as she and the DA could not reach a plea agreement.

Monday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.